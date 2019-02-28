Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Wednesday disposed of a petition of former DG ISI Lt General Muhammad Asad Durrani seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and directed Interior Secretary to decide it after holding a meeting with Secretary Defense in this regard.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced the verdict which it had reserved last week after hearing the arguments of both the sides. The court also directed to prepare a report in this matter and submit the same with the Registrar office of IHC within 30 days.

Durrani, who also remained the DG Military Intelligence and the DG ISI, had written a book along with the former chief of the Indian spy agency.

However, an inquiry was conducted against the former spymaster for writing the book with a former Indian spy agency chief.

His name was also placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). However, Durrani had moved the court challenged his name placing on the ECL.

During the last hearing, a representative of the Ministry of Defense Brigadier Falak Naz submitted a sealed inquiry report to the court.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had read the report and returned it to the representative of the ministry. Naz had told the court that inquiry against Asad Durrani had been completed, which included recommendations for not removing Asad Durrani’s name from the ECL.

Counsel of the former ISI chief Umer Farrukh Adam asked the court if it would court-martial his client for writing the book. At this, Kayani said that there was no such thing in the report.

Adam adopted that his client had retired from his post in 1993, while he wrote the book on the basis of analysis in 2018. He said that there was nothing wrong in this as former president general (retd) Pervez Musharraf had also written a book.