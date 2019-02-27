Share:

LOS ANGELES- Jennifer Esposito slammed ‘’psychotic’’ internet trolls who misunderstood her ‘’ha’’ comment following her ex-husband Bradley Cooper’s Oscars duet with Lady GaGa. The 43-year-old actress - who is the ex-wife of Cooper - took to Instagram to defend her comment regarding the ‘A Star Is Born’ pair and their intimate duet at the 91st Academy Awards.

Speaking on Instagram, she said: ‘’I literally laughed at [Spade] because he was so bold in what he was saying and I thought it was funny. I’m allowed to think something is funny.We have so many things in our country and in our world that need attention, and I wish that you’d spend even a minute of this insanity of nonsense on things that are really important.

I didn’t watch the Oscars, I don’t know what went on, I don’t care what went on. I just commented on something that I thought was funny.’’ The ‘Crash’ star also explained that the backlash she received from her comment was ‘’horrible’’ and is an example of why people ‘’don’t speak up’’.

She added: ‘’This is horrible behavior. This is why people don’t speak up on so many situations.

‘’And I feel bad for you if you took your time to comment on such insanity today.’’ Whilst there have been rumours of a secret love story, an insider recently insisted Bradley and Gaga, 32, are definitely just friends.

The source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘’The Oscars fuelled their love story even more. But what really happened behind the scenes of the Oscars was a sweet conversation between the two of them. Lady Gaga thanked Bradley for making her dream of becoming a movie star come true, and Bradley thanked Gaga for making him a rock star.’’