LAHORE - The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ahmad Pur Sial, Muhammad Amer Habib, who had earlier served as Captain in 833 Mujahid Medium Regiment, has sent a letter to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa seeking permission to serve the Army at this time of necessity.

In the letter the judge said that he wants to embrace martyrdom while serving the institution. “I present myself for the cause of nation and want permission to join my unit which is in dire need of trained soldiers in this war.”