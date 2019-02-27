Share:

LOS ANGELES-Katie Price has been banned from driving for three months and fined £1,500 after being found guilty of being drunk in charge of a vehicle. The mother-of-five was found ‘slumped and drunk’ in the back seat of her famous pink Range Rover by police in the early hours of October 10. She denied she was in control of the car - which was parked off-road in Shooter’s Hill, south-east London - insisting that a mystery friend had been driving but had pulled over after an argument and run away with the key. However, Judge Nigel Dean found she was not a “plausible” or “credible” witness.

He found her guilty of being in charge of the vehicle while over the legal limit but ordered that a charge of drink-driving be dropped because prosecutors offered insufficient evidence. Along with costs and a victim surcharge, her total bill for the offence came to £2,425. She was banned from driving for three months back in January for having no insurance or licence, meaning she now won’t be allowed back on the roads until May. After the guilty verdict, Price said loudly: “I don’t care anyway” and repeated this claim to reporters as she waited for the judge to come back and sentence her.

Speaking outside the court, she defiantly told how she plans to go shopping for a brand new car the minute she gets her licence back. “I was never drink driving. There was no evidence at all of me drink driving. I rest my case on that,” she said. “I was convicted because I had the keys. I was given a chance of having ten points in my license or to be disqualified for three months.” She added: “It adds on to my disqualification that I’m already on which means I get my driving license back on the 24th of May... which means I can go car shopping. Let’s ban the pink car.”

Magistrates at Bexley heard how her boyfriend Kris Boyson was sat in the front passenger seat and told officers the mystery friend had the keys. But police became suspicious of the claims when, after a 20-minute search for the keys, Katie complained of being cold and the heater allegedly suddenly started up. “This was a function that could only be done with the car keys,” prosecutor Sonya Saul said. Price then handed over the key and struggled to find her shoes before being put into the police van, it was claimed.

