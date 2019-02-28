Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) - Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Pakistan Office held KOICA and Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) Orientation at a local hotel Islamabad.

KOICA is offering master’s degree scholarships to government officials in the field of Governance, Rural Development, Health, Technology, Environment & Energy and Education.

The intended scholarship programs are designed to nurture key leaders in partner countries who can contribute to the socio-economic development of Pakistan. A detailed presentation was given about the KOICA • GKS Scholarship Program 2019 with all procedures, benefits, and deadlines for applications. KOICA Scholarship Alumni also shared their valuable experiences and leanings from Korea. KOICA also organized different booths for individual consultation with KOICA and GKS Alumni.

Addressing on the occasion, Mr. Junho Choi, Deputy Country Director KOICA Pakistan Office, gave welcome remarks to all the guests and emphasize the importance of the program and encouraged participation in the scholarship program.

Dr. Waseem Tariq, Section Officer of Economic Affairs Division (EAD), also explained about the Government of Pakistan procedures and assured his full cooperation in the nominations for the scholarship program.

The total numbers of participants were 80 from federal ministries, provincial ministries along with civilians and students showed their interest in this scholarship program. All participants appreciated and acknowledged KOICA for holding this orientation session as it was informative and helpful for them. Government officials who are interested in KOICA SP 2019 should send all their documents to EAD before early March 2019, details are available on the website: http://www.ead.gov.pk/.

Pakistani citizens who are interested in GKS 2019 should send all their documents to the Embassy of the Republic of Korea before 8th March 2019, details are available on the website:http://overseas.mofa.go.kr/pk-en/index.do.