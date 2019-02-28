Share:

ISLAMABAD : The KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend as it fell by 128.98 points (0.33%) to close at 38,692.69 points on Wednesday.

A total of 178,891,970 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 8.512 billion.

Out of 347 companies, share prices of 68 companies recorded increase while that of 271 companies registered decrease whereas 8 companies remained stable in today’s trading.

BOP was the volume leader with 35,079,500 shares, and its per share price decreased by Rs 0.14 to close at Rs 12.38 per share.

KEL remained the runner up with 19,816,000 shares traded during the day and its price also decreased by Rs 0.17 per share to close at Rs 6.04 followed by FCCL, trading volume of which was recorded 12,127,500 shares, and its price per share also decreased by Rs 0.57 and closed at Rs 21.35.