DUBAI - Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane excelled in the Lahore Qalandar’s thumping 8-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL-4) match played here at Dubai Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

It was the best figures for 18-year-old Nepal’s cricketer in all Twenty20 cricket as he grabbed 4 wickets for 10 in his four overs. Put into bat by Lahore, Quetta were bowled out for 106 in 19.1 overs. The meager target proved a cake-walk for Lahore as they chased that down in 16.3 overs with AB de Villiers scoring an undefeated 38-ball 47 and Haris Sohail notched 42-ball 33 not out. The defeat is Quetta’s second successive after winning four straight games. They still topped the table with eight points (four wins, two defeats in six games) while the win lifted Lahore to fourth with three wins, three losses and six points in six matches.

Peshawar Zalmi are second with six points (three wins and two defeats in five matches), Islamabad United are third (six points in six matches, three wins and three defeats). Multan Sultans are fifth with four points (four losses and two wins in six matches) and Karachi Kings are sixth (four points with two wins, three defeats in five matches).

Quetta had beaten Lahore in the first phase in Sharjah with Sarfraz hitting a last ball six but this time Quetta were not up to the mark with Lamichhane running them over with some brilliant bowling. Lahore too were off to a poor start when Pakistan opener Fakhar -- leading the side in this game - fell in the first over for two. Gauhar Ali made a rapid 21 before he too fell. But Sohail, playing his first game since returning from the tour of South Africa in December last year, added 74 runs for the unfinished third wicket stand with De Villiers. Sohail hit three boundaries and De Villiers cracked seven hits to the rope.

Lamichhane said he was pleased with his performance. “I am very happy,” said Lamichanne. “Fakhar (captain) asked me to bowl in the power-play and I am happy that I fulfilled the confidence of my captain.” Fakhar praised Lamichhane. “Lamichhane bowled well and he is in form so the win is pleasing,” said Fakhar. Quetta captain Sarfraz Ahmed admitted his side did not score big. “We got off to a good start but then Lamichhane bowled well and got wickets so we did not put a good total,” said Sarfraz.

Quetta’s batting was in disarray against some quality spin of Lamichhane, with opener Ahsan Ali (25-ball 33 with two sixes and three boundaries) and Sarfraz Ahmed (27-ball 29 with just a boundary) were the main run-getters. Lamichhane, whose previous best of 3-11 came for Melbourne Stars against Sydney Strikers on February 10 this year in the Big Bash League, broke the 33-run opening stand by trapping Shane Watson leg before for seven. He struck a double blow in his second over with wickets of Rilee Rossouw (seven) and Umar Akmal (one) as Quetta were left reeling at 3-45. It became 4-47 when Danish Aziz tried a reverse sweep off Lamichhane and was caught in the slip. Ahsan was run out in the ninth over as it was left to skipper Sarfraz to fight for recovery. Sarfraz added 33 for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Nawaz who made 12. But wasn’t enough as Yasir Shah had Sarfraz while Haris Rauf grabbed wickets of Nawaz and Fawad Ahmed to finnish with figures of 2-23.

Scorecard

QUETTA GLADIATORS:

SR Watson lbw b Lamichhane 7

Ahsan Ali run out 33

RR Rossouw c Wiese b Lamichhane 8

Umar Akmal b Lamichhane 1

Danish Aziz c Haris b Lamichhane 1

Sarfaraz Ahmed c Lamichhane b Shah 29

M Nawaz c de Villiers b Haris Rauf 12

Sohail Tanvir b Shaheen Shah Afridi 7

Fawad Ahmed b Haris Rauf 0

Mohammad Hasnain run out 0

HF Gurney not out 0

EXTRAS: (w 8) 8

TOTAL: (all out, 19.1 overs) 106

FOW: 1-33, 2-43, 3-45, 4-47, 5-53, 6-90, 7-98, 8-101, 9-105, 10-106.

BOWLING: Yasir Shah 4-0-32-1, Shaheen Shah Afridi 3.1-0-16-1, S Lamichhane 4-0-10-4, D Wiese 2-0-18-0, Fakhar Zaman 2-0-7-0, Haris Rauf 4-0-23-2.

LAHORE QALANDARS:

Fakhar Zaman c Ahsan Ali b M Hasnain 2

Gauhar Ali b Gurney 21

Haris Sohail not out 33

AB de Villiers not out 47

EXTRAS: (lb 2, w 2) 4

TOTAL: (2 wkts, 16.3 overs) 107

FOW: 1-4, 2-33.

BOWLING: Sohail Tanvir 3-0-15-0, Mohammad Hasnain 4-0-29-1, HF Gurney 2-0-13-1, Fawad Ahmed 4-0-23-0, Mohammad Nawaz 2-0-13-0, RR Rossouw 1-0-6-0, Danish Aziz 0.3-0-6-0.

TOSS: Lahore Qalandars

UMPIRES: Ranmore Martinesz, Shozab Raza

TV UMPIRES: Asif Yaqoob

RESERVE UMPIRE: Tariq Rasheed

MATCH REFEREE: Mohammed Anees

Points Table

TEAM M W L T P NRR

QG 6 4 2 0 8 0.021

PZ 5 3 2 0 6 1.049

IU 6 3 3 0 6 0.117

LQ 6 3 3 0 6 -0.343

MS 6 2 4 0 4 -0.003

KK 5 2 3 0 4 -0.829

