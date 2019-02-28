Share:

RAWALPINDI - The major aim of Lions Club was to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding through Lions clubs.

The basic motive of Lions Clubs Pakistan was to help the community by raising funds, providing facilities in different areas of life. The role chamber of Commerce has great importance with respect to corporate social responsibilities (CSR). This was stated by Muhammad Idrees, Director of the International Lions Club (ILC) during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday.

Muhammad Idrees lauded RCCI efforts in promoting trade activities and acknowledged its active and promising role in philanthropic activities as well.

Earlier, President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem in his welcome remarks said that RCCI will join hands with Lions Club Pakistan in community uplift programs and assured full cooperation and assistance in upcoming ventures.

He informed that RCCI is running ‘Dasterkhan’ where meals were being served free of cost to the needy and also running medical dispensary at Chamber premises. He also gave a short briefing on RCCI current and upcoming events.

Lions Club Charter President and former President RCCI Syed Asad Mashahadi in his address said that serious efforts would be made to reinvigorate the social welfare sector on modern scientific lines with the help of grants from the Lions Club International (LCI).

Group leader and Former President RCCI on this occasion presented a resolution which was endorsed by all members stating that the business community fully support their armed forces and they are ready to sacrifice their life and belongings for the defense of the country.

Senior Vice-President Muhammad Badar Haroon, Vice president Fayyaz Qureshi, former presidents, members of the executive committee and Lions Club members were also present on the occasion.