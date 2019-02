Share:

LAHORE - A 30-year-old man was recovered dead from a drain on the Badian Road in Defense-B police precincts on early Wednesday, police said. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

A police investigator said the body, not identified yet, was partially decomposed. He said the police were treating the death as homicide. Some passersby spotted the body stuck in the drain near Jammu Wala Chowk on Wednesday morning and alerted the police by phone. Further investigation was underway.