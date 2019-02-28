Share:

SHIKARPUR : A high level meeting, to maintain law and order in Shikarpur by keeping an eye on tense situation of the country to cope with any untoward incident, was convened by District Intelligence and Threat Committee at Deputy Commissioner Office Shikarpur.

It was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur Rahim Bux Maitlo in which Deputy Superintendent of Rangers [DSR] Faryad Gujjar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ali Raza and other high level officers of intelligence agencies participated.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Shikarpur directed the representatives of law enforcement agencies to keep a vigilant eye on suspects to maintain law and order because people of Shikarpur have experienced suicide bomb blasts and remote control blasts in past. The DC also appealed to the people of Shikarpur to keep a close eye on suspicious activities so that any untoward incident could be foiled. He said an emergency control room has been established, adding that he has also issued directions to Civil Defence and Scouts to be prepared. Besides, the DC also issued directions to the private schools to increase security arrangements of the schools.

Faryad Gujjar, the DSR Shikarpur, assured the DC Shikarpur that Pak Rangers will intensify patrolling and they will help search all kinds of vehicles passing from the jurisdiction of Shikarpur district to maintain law and order in the district.

Ali Raza, the DSP Shikarpur, informed the meeting participants that on the directives of SSP Shikarpur, Shikarpur police have been high alerted as well as SSP Shikarpur also has established Quick Response Force [QRF] to cope with any untoward incident.

The meeting was also informed that students and teachers of Govt High School No.1 & 2, C&S Degree College, Qazi Habibulalh High School and others will arrange rallies to express their solidarity with Pak Army on Thursday.