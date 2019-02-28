Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints Black and Diamond Paints/Newage registered triumphs in the International Steels National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2019 opening matches here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

Master Paints Black outclassed BBJ Pipes by 10-2 in the first match of the day. Matias Vial Parez stole the day with his swashbuckling performance as he fired in fabulous five goals while his teammates Ahmed Ali Tiwana contributed with a hat-trick and Raja Temur Nadeem with a brace. Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Nicolas Corti hit one goal apiece for the losing side.

Master Paints Black dominated the match right from the word go as they banged in a brace through Matias and Raja Temur to take 2-0 lead. Raja Temur and Ahmed Ali then added one more goal each in the tally to enhance their lead to 4-0.

Master Paints Black continued their dominance in the third chukker as well as they hammered a hat-trick - two by Matias and one by Ahmed Ali - to further strengthen their lead to 7-0. The fourth chukker saw both the sides converting one goal each to make it 8-1. Ahmed Ali converted one for Master Paints Black and Mumtaz Abbas one for BBJ Pipes.

In the fifth and last chukker, Master Paints Black added two more goals through Matias in their tally to have an unassailable 10-1 lead while Nicolas hit one for BBJ Pipes to finish the match at 10-2. Nicolas Scortichini and Martin Fewster supervised the match as field umpires while Shah Qublai Alam was match referee.

Salvador Ulloa and Hissam Ali Hyder excelled in Diamond Paints/Newage’s thrilling 8-7 victory over Barry’s in the second match of the day. Both Salvador and Hissam slammed in fantastic four goals each to guide their side an impressive win. Bautista Bayuger pumped in six goals and Raja Samiullah one for the losing side.

Barry’s scored the opening goal of the match through Bautista to take 1-0 lead. But Diamond Paints/Newage fought back well and banged in a brace through Salvador to get back 2-1 lead. The second chukker was dominated fully by Diamond Paints/Newage as they hammered a hat-trick to stretch their lead to 5-1. Hissam converted two goals and Salvador one for the winning side.

The only goal of the thrid chukker came from Barry’s when Bautista fired in a field goal to reduce the margin to 5-2. In the fourth chukker, Barry’s came from behind to score impressive four goals to pull back 6-5 lead. Bautista contributed with a hat-trick and Raja Sami with one goal.

In the fifth and last chukker, Barry’s added one more goal in their tally to further enhance their lead to 7-5. Diamond Paints/Newage then made a remarkable comeback by hammered a convincing hat-trick to register an inspiring 8-7 victory. Hissam Hyder this time banged in a brace while Salvador contributed one goal. Nicolas Scortichini and Martin Fewster were field umpires and Shah Qublai Alam match referee.

Today (Thursday), two matches will be played as Master Paints Black will face Master Paints challenge in the first match of the day at 2:00 pm while Barry’s will take on BBJ Pipes in the second match of the day at 3:30 pm.