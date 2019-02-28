Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has transferred Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farman Ullah and posted him in the NAB headquarters, however, the Chairman had shown anger on Farman Ullah over arrest of Dr Abdul Samad, DG Museums KP.

The NAB has transferred Mujahid Akbar Baloch from Quetta and posted him as DG NAB KP.

The NAB KP had arrested DG Muesem Dr Abdul Samad in a corruption case. The Pakistan Tehreek Insaf KP leadership brought the arrest of Dr Samad in notice of Prime Minister Imran Khan during his last tour of the province. The PM condemned the arrest of Dr Samad and asked Chairman NAB to take action against those officers who were involved in the arrest of Dr Samad.

Later, Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javeed Iqbal also launched the inquiry over the arrest of Dr Samad and ordered DG NAB KP Farmaullah to appear before him along with record of Dr. Samad.

Earlier, a special committee on illegal appointments in NAB had recommaeded to repatriate the services of Farman Ullah to his parent department due to his irrelevant experience for NAB job. The committee was formed by Superme Court headed by Secretary Establishment Division.

On the other hand, the Chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review the performance of prosecution, investigation and HRM divisions at NAB Headquarters.

He said NAB’s top priority is to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country. NAB is trying its utmost to bring back the looters who fled abroad with their looted money. He directed NAB officers to perform their duties with dedication, honesty and in accordance with law. Due to efforts of all stakeholders, NAB has been transformed into vibrant institution which is working sans caring about any duress. NAB has received 54,344 complaints, authorised Complaint verifications of 2125, authorised inquiries of 1059 and 302 investigations besides filing of 590 references in various Accountability Courts, which are at under trial.

NAB has arrested 569 suspects, besides depositing of Rs 3,919.011 million in national exchequer during the last 13 months.

NAB’s ratio of conviction remained 70.8 percent during 2018, which is far better than all institutes working to eradicate corruption.

Right now 1219 references involving Rs 895 billion corruption are under trial in Accountability Courts.

He directed the concern to fight corruption cases after complete preparation that too after collecting solid evidence to help concluding the mega corruption cases. NAB is striving hard to recover people’s hard earned money from looters by various housing societies who did not give plots to people and also failed to return the looted money.