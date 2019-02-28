Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) has apparently not succeeded in approving the ‘Health Tax’ on tobacco products by the federal government, officials said on Wednesday.

The ministry had prepared the summary of ‘Health Tax 2019’ on tobacco products and a beverage, however, the federal government has pended the implementation, said an official. The official said that the approval of health tax is hanging in balance as a powerful lobby does not want it to be implemented.

The official said that the ministry faced the resistance by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as it does not put its weight behind the health ministry for implementation of the health tax. The health tax was initially named as sin tax by the health ministry, but later it titled the levy as health tax for public acceptance. Under the health tax, NHS had proposed imposing additional Rs.10 on each cigarette pack, while Rs01 on 250ml beverage bottle.

An official said that the tax collected through the health levy was to be utilized on public health schemes.

The official said that multinational companies manufacturing the tobacco products had lobbied against the health tax as its implementation would lead to imposing additional taxes on them. “Meanwhile, the increased price of cigarettes will also impact on the purchasing price of the customer,” the official said.

The official said that delay regarding taxation on tobacco products is also taking country far from its target which it had vowed at United Nations (UN). The official at health ministry also said that FBR opposed imposing health levy as it would only increase taxation on multinational companies who are already paying heavy taxes.

While the local manufacturers will be spared in this new taxation, said the official.

The official said that multinational companies pay around Rs100billion taxes, while health levy would benefit the local industry with Rs10billion annually.

The official said that FBR fears that the implementation of health levy will leave a negative impact on the tobacco industry which is already benefiting FBR in tax collection.

The Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had earlier stated that only two tobacco companies pay 98percent tax to government exchequer, while local industry contributes only 2 percent in this regard.

Health tax proposed has been imposed with different names in different countries and it is being collected from around 42 countries in the world. The tax has two basic requirements including its imposition on health hazard goods and its income should be implementing on health.

The minister Aamer Mehmmod Kiyani had said that the government would table a bill of sin tax on the tobacco products and the revenue generated from it would be spent on public health and education. He said that the government from its revenue generated through the health taxes would provide health insurance to a hundred percent population of the country.

Earlier, the ministry of NHS had intimated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to eliminate the third slab of cigarettes as they were available in lower prices to the common man.

Health ministry before the presentation of budget raising its concerns before the FBR had stated that the ministry had to achieve its global targets signed with the World Health Organisation regarding controlling tobacco consumption in the country.

Spokesperson NHS Sajid Shah talking to The Nation said that implementation on health tax has not been shelved. He said that ministry is taking all measures to control tobacco consumption in the country for the betterment of public health.

Meanwhile, SPARC Executive Director Sajjad Cheema said that considering the fact that the prices of tobacco products are still within the range of minor, civil society organizations striving for the better future generation of Pakistan is concerned with the situation.

Heavy taxations on tobacco products will reduce tobacco consumption and decrease the accessibility of minors to tobacco products. This will not only reduce the health bill of the government of Pakistan and contribute to a clean and healthy environment for future generations. We urge to Government of Pakistan to increase the tobacco taxations to save our children.