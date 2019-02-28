Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has took a swipe at India for unleashing unprovoked aggression against Pakistan.

In a statement Wednesday he came down hard on critics of the army, saying: “The elements who drawing comparison between armies of Pakistan and India are trying to shake the morale of the nation. Such elements should be ashamed of, as wars are fought by the nations and not by the armies.

“Undoubtedly the Indian Army was much bigger than Pakistan Army but the spirit of our soldiers was above all.”

He said India was divided into ‘many nations’ .

He urged the world power to play their role for restoring peace in region as wars are not solution to the problems.”