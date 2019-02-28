Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Air Force has given a befitting reply to the Indian government by shooting down Indian planes that violated the Line of Control on Wednesday.

He paid rich tributes to the professionalism and bravery of the PAF. Quite opposite to the Indian incursion made in the darkness of the night, the PAF falcons have thwarted the evil designs of the enemy in broad daylight. He said that armed forces and the PAF made India realised that our armed forces are ever-ready to defend the beloved motherland.

DENGUE MEETING

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting to review the steps taken for the eradication of dengue at his office. The meeting directed the line departments to proactively work for the eradication of dengue disease.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that all the line departments should perform their duties with dedication and the devised plan should be fully implemented. It is essential to stop the spread of dengue; therefore, disposal of water should be properly managed as there is no room for any laxity in this regard. He made it clear that no leniency will be tolerated with regard to eradication of dengue and strict action will be taken where ever leniency is found.

The chief minister said that necessary funds would be provided on priority basis and shortage of staff would be fulfilled as well. He directed that divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners should immediately adopt practical measures by regularly holding meetings in their respective divisions and districts. It is also imperative to sensitise the people about safety from dengue disease and therefore, an effective awareness campaign should be started.

Similarly, timely provision of anti-dengue medicines should also be ensured. The citizens should adopt precautionary measures against dengue and the health department should complete all arrangements in hospitals for combating the possible dengue attack.

Provincial ministers including Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Murad Raas, Raja Yasir Hamayun, provincial advisor Muhammad Hanif Pitafi, ACS, secretaries, spokesman to CM and others attended the meeting.