ISLAMABAD - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) partially opened Pakistani airspace Wednesday night beginning from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, while North-East and North-Western airspace would remain suspended temporarily.

In its notification, the CAA said that flight number WY-324 from Karachi to Muscat and flight EK-601 from Karachi to Dubai have been departed.

The CAA announced partially restoring the country’s airspace after keeping it closed for several hours following the Pakistan Air Force’s encounter with the Indian fighter jets along the Line of Control (LoC) earlier on Wednesday.

Earlier, the CAA had declared an aerial emergency, saying Pakistani airspace is closed until further notice.

All local and international commercial flights were suspended following the escalating tension between India and Pakistan on Wednesday.