ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has urged all member countries of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to play their role for the withdrawal of invitation extended to Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

OIC has invited Indian External Affairs Minister as guest of honour to attend the 46th Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC to be held in Abu Dhabi on Mach 1-2, 2019. In separate letters individually addressed to speakers and presiding officers of all parliaments of OIC, Sanjrani said that the invitation has raised genuine apprehensions and critical voices among the people of Pakistan and their elected representatives.

He mentioned that brotherly Islamic countries and OIC had raised serious concerns on human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

“You would share the concern on grave human rights violations and state terrorism in IOK at the hands of Indian security forces for well over 70 years now,” he said.

He added that thousands of innocent Kashmiri Muslims including elderly, women and children had been killed and countless youth had be abducted and an even number of civilians had been incapacitated by brutal use of force like pallet guns.

He stated that Indian continues its occupation of the disputed territory by denying the Kashmiris their right to self-determination under the UNSC resolutions. He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to provide diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for freedom.

Separately, the Senate chairman held a meeting with Ambassador of UAE Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi and Dr. Ebtesam Al-Kebti, President of the Emirates Policy Centre, UAE. During the meeting, Sanjarani said that OIC should review its decision with regard to inviting Indian External Affairs Minister for participation in the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

He said that OIC had been mandated to promote sense of brotherhood and cooperation among the Muslim countries and make efforts for safeguarding and protecting the interests of Muslim world.