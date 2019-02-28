Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan borrowed $2.7 billion loan from multilateral and bilateral sources in seven months of the ongoing fiscal year, which were lesser than the need of the government.

Multilateral and bilateral sources are not releasing sufficient borrowing to Pakistan in the absence of International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s programme. The $2.7 billion loan disbursements from July through December are equal to only 27.8 percent of the original annual estimates. Pakistan had estimated to receive $10 billion as foreign assistance from bilateral, multilateral and banking sources during FY2019. In January alone, the country had borrowed only $381.5 million from aforesaid sources.

The $3 billion loan that Pakistan received from Saudi Arabia and $1 billion from United Arab Emirates (UAE) are not part of the aforesaid loan. The Saudi Arabian and UAE’s assistance has been shown on books of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by central bank have increased to $8.64 billion after receiving loans from Saudi Arabia and UAE in last month. The government had approached friendly countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE and China to meet the financing gap during current fiscal year after multilateral sources adopted tight cash released policy.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities increased to a record $99.1 billion by the end of December 2018. The country’s external debt and liabilities had surged by $3.77 billion to $99.1 in first six months (July to December) of the ongoing fiscal year, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s latest data. The country’s external debt and liabilities were at $95.34 billion at the end of previous year. Pakistan’s external debt is rapidly increasing as the successive governments had heavily depended on securing foreign debts instead of increasing exports. The country’s interest payment is also increasing due to the massive borrowing. A sum of $2.9 billion was spent on servicing the outstanding stock of external debt during first six months of this fiscal year, according to the SBP. The country paid $2.1 billion in principal loans and $826 million in interest on outstanding loans in July to December period of the year 2018-19.

According to the latest data of Economic Affairs Division, the country had borrowed $499.4 million from commercial banks in July-January of the current financial year. The previous government had budgeted estimates of $2 billion from foreign commercial banks for 2018-19. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) disbursed $356.9 million in first seven months of the ongoing fiscal year against the budgeted estimates of $1.38 billion. Pakistan received $1.12 billion from China in the current fiscal year against the budgeted estimate of $840.99 million. USA disbursed $48.14 million, International Development Association (IDA) $128.13 million, UK $74.01 million, France $41.83 million, and Germany $10.43 million in the current fiscal year so far.

The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) had given loan of (S-Term) $297.37 million during swven months of the year 2018-19. The IDB had activated its three-year $4.5-billion oil financing facility for Pakistan in July last year. The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the IDB Group would roll over a loan of $4.5 billion to Pakistan in next three year, $1.5 billion in each fiscal year.