Pakistan on Thursday said it had received the Indian dossier on the Pulwama attack. Indian had handed over the dossier to Pakistan’s acting High Commissioner in New Delhi a day earlier.

While speaking to reporters, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said the dossier was being evaluated and evidence provided was being reviewed. “If there is actionable evidence, Pakistan will act,” Dr Faisal said, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan has also given a clear message on this.

The spokesman said Pakistan was ready to hold talks with India and they should be held not only on terrorism but other issues as well.

He added that Pakistan’s position on the Indian pilot was clear and he was healthy and safe. “The Indian pilot was captured by the people and rescued by forces.” According to the Foreign Office spokesman, India had raised the issue of the pilot with Pakistan.

Dr Faisal emphasised that if it were a Pakistani pilot captured in India, the narrative of the Indian media would have been drastically different.

“The decision to given him [Indian pilot] the status of prisoner of war will be made later.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan would be willing to consider releasing the pilot if it would lead to de-escalation. The minister said Pakistan had received the Indian dossier and would evaluate it with an open heart.