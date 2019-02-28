Share:

Pakistan's armed forces are on high-alert along the Line of Control, the military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

Contingents of Pakistan Army are on high-alert along the LoC to deal with any Indian aggression, ISPR said. Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy are also on high-alert, it added.

The military's media wing said, "During the last 48 hours, Indian troops have resorted to increased ceasefire violations in Kotli, Khuiratta and Tatta Pani Sectors along LoC. Pakistan Army troops have been responding effectively."

"India is continuously violating the ceasefire agreement," it added.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have heightened after New Delhi without any proof blamed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists behind the Pulwama attack. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan in response called for dialogue and urged India to provide actionable intelligence.

On Tuesday, Indian military aircraft had violated the LoC as they "intruded" from the Muzaffarabad sector and were forced to return owing to the timely response of the Pakistan Air Force.

Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed it had shot down two Indian aircraft which had crossed over the Line of Control (LoC) and taken one Indian pilot in custody.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech on Wednesday once again invited India for talks, stressing “better sense should prevail.”