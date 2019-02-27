Share:

“The state calls its own violence law, but that of the individual, crime.”

–Max Stirner

The “February 28 Massacre”, also known as the “228 incident”, took place in 1947 in Taiwan, when an anti-government uprising was violently put down by the government of the Republic of China, then led by the Koumintang party. In this incident alone, 5,000 to 28,000 civilians were killed, and it led to the onset of the period known as the White Terror, which consisted of a martial law lasting 38 years and 57 days – the longest of its kind until Syria. During this, a number of Taiwanese citizens were killed, imprisoned or forcibly disappeared.

After fifty years of Japanese rule, Taiwan became part of the Republic of China following World War 2. During this time, popular unrest against government policies led to the violent repression of February 28. This marks a crucial yet controversial period in the Taiwanese independence movement, and was only formally acknowledged and memorialized by the Taiwanese government in 1995.