Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently chairing a federal cabinet meeting .

A twelve-point agenda, including the current security situation, will be discussed during the meeting.

PM Imran will take members into confidence regarding the plan of action as tensions with India escalate. While the ministers of foreign affairs and defence will brief the cabinet members on Indian aggression.

Pakistan carried out air strikes and shot down two Indian military jets on Wednesday, a day after Indian warplanes "intruded" Pakistan airspace for the first time since a war in 1971, prompting leading powers to urge both of the nuclear-armed countries to show restraint.

Tension between the two countries has been elevated since the Pulwama attack on February 14 in which over 40 Indian paramilitaries were killed in occupied Kashmir.

PM Imran on Wednesay called for talks with India and hoped both sides could de-escalate. “History tells us that wars are full of miscalculation. My question is that, given the weapons we have, can we afford miscalculation,” PM Imran said during a brief televised broadcast to the nation. “We should sit down and talk.”