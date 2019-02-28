Share:

RAWALPINDI - A warden of City Traffic Police has caught member of auto theft gang while stealing motorcycle at New Mohala Chowk, informed police spokesman on Wednesday.

The auto thief was handed over to local police who have registered a case against him and begun investigation, he added.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf has applauded the services of Traffic warden Asif and announced commendatory certificate and cash prize for him, he said.

According to him, a traffic warden Asif was controlling traffic at Naya Mohala when he spotted a suspicious man driving a motorcycle (bearing registration Number IML-ICT-703) recklessly.

The warden stopped the motorcyclist and demanded registration book of the bike which he failed to produce. In the meanwhile, the motorcyclist tried to flee from the scene but the warden caught him and handed over to Police.

During the investigation, it was revealed the man identified as Ghulam Rasool is linked with a notorious motorcycle lifting gang. On plaintiff of the warden, a motorcycle theft case was registered against the accused with Police Station City while further investigation was on, he said.

City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan also hailed services of the warden.

Meanwhile, Unknown dacoit deprived a girl of mobile phone near Hanif Hospital at Kali Tanki, within limits of PS New Town.

According to details, a girl was walking along with Saidpur Road while having a talk on a mobile phone when a motorcyclist appeared and snatched her mobile phone. The girl reported the incident to police. Further investigation was on.