ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Red Crescent society, (PRCS) would distribute Manual Wheelchairs, particularly to Women with Disabilities on 8th March to observe International Women’s Day. Misbah Mushtaq an official said that it is the prime objective of PRCS to empower women with disabilities and make their access easy everywhere. She said that 30 wheelchairs will be distributed among female children to elderly women.

She said that PRCS acknowledges the courage of the women with disabilities who never let their fears to overpower them.

“They deserve our special attention so that they can play an active and positive role in the society”, she added.

