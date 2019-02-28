Share:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said "reasonably attractive news" has been received from Pakistan and India and hoped that escalation between the two countries "will be coming to an end".

While addressing a news conference in Hanoi after a meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, the US president opened his remarks by discussing the situation with India and Pakistan. "We have reasonably attractive news from Pakistan and India," he said.

"They have been going at it and we have been involved in trying to have them stop and we have some reasonably decent news hopefully that will be coming to an end it’s been going on for a long time for decades and decades. There is a lot of dislike unfortunately so we have been in the middle trying to help them both out, see if we can get some organisation and some peace. And I think that is probably going to be happening” the US president said.

Earlier today in a statement issued by the Pentagon, Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said that he had spoken with senior US military officials about the situation. "Acting Secretary Shanahan’s focus is on de-escalating tensions and urging both of the nations to avoid further military action," the statement added.

The White House had earlier condemned the intensifying conflict and urged “both sides to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation.”

Tensions between Pakistan and India have heightened after New Delhi without any proof blamed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists behind the Pulwama attack. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan in response called for dialogue and urged India to provide actionable intelligence.

On Tuesday, Indian military aircraft had violated the LoC as they "intruded" from the Muzaffarabad sector and were forced to return owing to the timely response of the Pakistan Air Force.

Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed it had shot down two Indian aircraft which had crossed over the Line of Control (LoC) and taken one Indian pilot in custody.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech on Wednesday once again invited India for talks, stressing “better sense should prevail.”