LAHORE-As the title suggests, this simple, yet charming duo of two of the most enthralling love stories of all time, is a romantic comedy, featuring two of our favourite actors, Feroze Khan and Sana Javed.

This story retells the classic tale of hatred and rivalry turned to love. Romeo is charmingly played by Feroze Khan, while Heer is a passionate character wonderfully played by striking star, Sana Javed.

This episode starts with Romeo unwillingly paying a visit to the jealous Faryal, a girl madly in love with him. As seen at the end of the previous episode, he finds her room filled with his pictures. Faryal does everything in her power to delay him from his wedding with Heer, who, oblivious to everything happening at Faryal’s house, happily sits at the parlor, preparing for her wedding.

Romeo does his level best to get away from Faryal’s house, but she plays her final card, tricking him to eat a cake, in which she had beforehand, snuck a sleeping pill thus, successfully stopping Romeo from making it to his own wedding on time.

Meanwhile, Heer’s family do their level best to do everything quickly, producing comic results, as her worried father beseeches his family to make haste, her obnoxious brother quarrelling with her brother-in-law, at every opportunity they can get, her pretty mother trying to make amends among them, and her snoopy and patronizing sister making a fuss about every little thing, wreaking havoc in their tiny house.

On the other hand, Romeo’s mother anxiously awaits her son’s arrival, while her cell phone addicted daughter and the rest of the family sits complaining and grumbling about Romeo’s carelessness on every matter. Romeo’s family is professional and organized, while Heer’s family is just their opposite.

At the end of this episode, Heer is picked up by her brother, who does his best to find a suitable mode of transport when, confronted by his extremely angry sister.

While this scenario is taking place at Heer’s place, Romeo’s father receives half a dozen calls from Heer’s father, urging them to make haste for the wedding, which he ignores after the first two calls. However, Romeo’s worried mother makes a phone call to the parlor where Romeo was supposed to be going, and asks about him. Upon hearing the fact that he never came there in the first place and the episode ends as she quickly panics and reports his absence to the police. We await the next episode with bated breath to find out Romeo’s reaction when he finds out what happened to him or shall we say we await to see Heer’s reaction at being left high and dry at her own wedding.