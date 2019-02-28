Share:

KARACHI : Lawmakers of Sindh Assembly on Wednesday showered Pakistani armed forces, especially the air force, with praises for giving befitting reply to India by shooting down her jets and arresting a pilot.

Expressing full support for the armed forces, the provincial assembly deferred the business till Thursday (today) and brought an out of turn joint resolution moved by Pakistan People’s Party’s Tanzeela Umi Habiba and Syeda Marvi Faseeh, Umar Umari of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Grand Democratic Alliance’s Husnain Mirza and Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, Muhammad Hussain of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Muhammad Qasim of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and Syed Abdul Rasheed of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah said that Pakistanis are peace-loving and want peace in the region but the enemy must mined its forces are capable enough to retaliate any aggression, which they did exemplary. He said that all the three wars fought between India and Pakistan were on Kashmir issue, adding that the war cannot resolve any dispute “as it itself an issue.”

He urged upon the federal government to review its foreign policy and devise a comprehensive policy by taking all parties onboard. “Due to failure of our foreign policy no country except Turkey second Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir dispute,” he pointed out. Shah also demanded that foreign policy should be discussed in the parliament as well as all assemblies, adding that those parties which are not part of the system should also be approached to make a consensus foreign policy.

The minister said that Kashmirs from the very first day wanted to be part of Pakistan but its Maharaja had opted for going with India against the wishes of people of Kashmir. “We want that Kashmiris should be given the right to self-determination as we know that they will opt to be part of Pakistan.

Soon after Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was shot dead, secular India died and it is no more a secular country,” said Shah.

He pledged that in the prevailing circumstances, the PPP stand by Prime Minister Imran Khan but it would have been much better had he invited top leadership of all parties to give message to India by keeping Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari at one side and Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif other side.

MQM-P Khawaja Izharulhasan said that Indian media had created warmongering for some days but after the Pakistan Air Force’s effective strike, it is facing humiliation. “The Indian authorities should have responded well to peace offer by PM Imran Khan but they decided against it and eventually faced its consequences,” he added. The MQM-P leader also hailed Imran Khan, saying that his address to nation was short but comprehensive and reflected sentiment of the entire nation.

Nusrat Sehar Abbasi of the Grand Democratic Alliance said Pakistan armed forces following its tradition gave befitting response to Indian as “our army is the best across the world’. “The Indians were delighted after yesterday’s fake strike but now they kept mum,” she said.

Syed Abdul Rasheed of the MMA said that every Pakistani is proud on the effective strikes of our Air Force, saying that national unity gave such response to India that it is still feeling the pain of the slap. “India had tried to block our water, if it does so, we will drown their soldiers in that water,” he added.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Paksitan Parliamentary Leader Mufti Muhammad Qasim Fakhri said that Pakistani Army had taught terrorists a lesson and ready to do the same with Indian Army as well. He asked the Indian Prime Minister not to indulge in war for just political gain as his mistake would lead to destruction of his country (India).

A total 27 lawmakers including that of PPPs - Sharjeel Memon, Imdad Pitafi, Heer Soho, Syeda Shehla Raza, Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, - Javed Hanif, Ayesha Khatoon, Muhammad Hussain of the MQM-P and PTI’s - Haleem Adil Shaikh, Muhammad Shabbir, Bilal Ghaffar, Jamaluddin Siddiqio spoke whereas the discussion will resume today (Thursday).