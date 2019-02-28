Share:

KHAIRPUR - A delegation of US consulate Karachi visited Shah Abdul Latif University (Salu), Khairpur on Wednesday.

The delegation led by Mr John Winstead Political Unit Chief and Ms Jean Foster Economic Officer included Ms Sanam Noor, Mr Saleh Shah and other local staff members met with students and faculty at the Syndicate Hall of the university.

Dr Yousuf Khushk, Pro-Vice Chancellor welcomed the delegates at Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur along with Dean, Social Sciences Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito and Mr Sarfaraz Ali Korejo Director SAFE. The visitors interacted with the students and faculty members of Social Science faculty and exchanged ideas regarding promoting students to students and faculty to faculty cooperation between two countries.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor in his speech highlighted the importance of education linkage programs and requested the delegates to establish English Language Lab and GRE & TOEFL preparation centre at Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur through USAID and USEF.

Meanwhile, it was agreed that this collaboration will be expedited in future and Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur students and faculty will volunteer in research and education projects.

Ibrahim Khokhar Media Coordinator, Prof Agha Nadia Chairperson Department of Sociology, Inayatullah Bhatti, Incharge Department of Pakistan Studies, Zainul Abdin Arijo, Incharge Institute of Islamic Studies, Prof Saleem Rahpoto from Economics Department and Ali Gul Mallah Incharge DIB were also present during the session.