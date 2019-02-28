Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday maintained the decision of Lahore High Court and rejected the acquittal appeal of a death sentence convict. A three-member Bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case filed by Ahmed Ali convicted for death penalty over murder of his two sons.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked that accused’s relations with his first wife were not good and motive of the murder matter was his second marriage. He observed that the accused brutally killed his two sons without any reason which was not acceptable.

He remarked that the accused’s third son was the eyewitness of the incident and his witness could not be rejected as a son could not register false witness against his father. It is to mention that death sentence convict Ahmed Ali killed his two sons Waqas and Faraz in agriculture farms in Pakpattan in 2009.

The trial court had awarded two time death sentence to the convict and the Lahore High Court also maintained trial court verdict.

The Supreme Court also maintained LHC decision and rejected the appeal.