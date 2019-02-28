Share:

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court on Thursday directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to come up with the options of profit-bearing scheme to invest the amount placed the account of Supreme Court of Pakistan-Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam.

The top court in its July last year order had made it clear that the purpose of profit-bearing scheme is to maintain the value of collected money.

A total of Rs 9.849 billion have been collected till February 21, 2019, in terms of contribution for the national cause.

Former Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who took initiative for the construction of dams and started donation campaign, had been resolving that the campaign and raising fund for construction of dam was only to bring awareness and sensitize the upcoming grave issue of water scarcity in the country.

Realizing the public trust on Supreme Court, the bench led by then chief justice Nisar had decided to control disbursements of funds to ensure that these are applied judiciously and economically towards the project.

Therefore, the top court inclined to establish a Fund Disbursement Committee in order to ensure that the amounts deposited in the fund are utilized solely for the purposes of the project, and are not misused, misapplied or misappropriated.

“Amount shall only be released from the Fund account as reimbursements to the Government of Pakistan at the brick and mortar stage of the project rather than as direct payments to consultants or contractors and/or executing agencies,” the top court’s last order stated.

It had ruled that the payments shall be made after the corresponding bills/payment certificates and the works carried out have been strictly verified and approved by the Committee and a release order is issued by the Registrar of this Court.

A five-judge larger bench headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed took up the case for hearing during which the suggestion of profit generation from collected amount through treasury bonds was rejected.

During the instant proceedings, a report regarding implementation of construction of dams was also submitted stating that construction of dams will be commenced in March 2019.

It is further stated that the phase of purchasing land for the purpose has been completed. 844 acre of land will be purchased, it added.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial, member of the bench, remarked that the matter of land purchasing relates to fundamental human rights adding that WAPDA will have show responsibility during purchase of land.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) also submitted the report regarding collection of money through taxation on extraction of water and mobile networks for the purpose of dams.

During the hearing, amicus curie Dr. Parvez Hassan informed the bench that there is no law regulating the investments to be made out of funds of the Public Account of the Federation.

He said that there is however an office memorandum of 2003 issued by the federal government for regulating the ‘Deposit of Working Balance and Investment of Surplus Fund belonging to Public Sector Enterprise and Local or Autonomous Bodies’.

“Before making any investment under the Policy it would be necessary for public sector entities to set up in-house professional treasury management functions,” he said.

During the hearing, the bench also noted that media is irresponsibly reporting regarding expenses incurred on advertisements s for construction of dams and campaign for the purpose.

The bench also directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to take action against those channels running false news regarding campaign and ads for construction of dams.

The bench while directing the SBP for options of profit-bearing scheme adjourned the hearing till first week of April.