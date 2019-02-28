Share:

LAHORE - University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram has urged young doctors to continue updating knowledge and skills for meeting modern day challenges.

Addressing the inaugural session of ninth Scientific Symposium at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences on Wednesday, he said that there was need of improving curriculum and focusing on research for improving service delivery.

Prof Javed Akram appreciated organising the symposium, saying such events would help achieving the goal of improving skills of healthcare providers.

Earlier, Prof Agha Shabbir Ali highlighted the aims and objectives of Scientific Symposium and said that this activity provided platform to the young doctors to express their abilities. He said that lectures of seniors would be helpful for the medical students in updating knowledge. Scientific Symposium will conclude on Thursday (today). Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar will be the chief guest at the concluding session.