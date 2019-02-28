Share:

NEW YORK - A US-based Sikh advocacy group on Tuesday denounced India’s violations of Pakistani airspace,stating that the overseas Sikhs will standby Pakistan in thwarting the Indian aggression.

In a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sikhs For Justice (SfJ), which is campaigning for independence of Punjab from Indian occupation through a referendum, said, “We are writing to assure you that at this critical juncture, Sikhs from North America, Europe, Australia and elsewhere stand in solidarity with Pakistan – the land where the founder of our religion, Sri Guru Nanak Deev Ji was born and breathed his last.

“Sikhs have many sacred places in Pakistan, including Sri Nankana Sahib, Sri Kartarpur Sahib, Sri Panja Sahib and Sikhs around the globe appreciate the hospitality and care demonstrated by Pakistan to the Sikh community and their religious places.

“While we hope that better sense would prevail upon India and would resolve the Kashmir and Punjab issues by holding referendums, instead of resorting to violence against freedom- seeking people.”

The statement added, “Sikhs have a long history of standing against the aggressors and we strongly feel that during this crisis, its our moral duty to defend Pakistan at the international forums in every manner possible.”