Share:

RAWALPINDI - Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2019 annual papers would be held on Mar 1, Friday in accordance with the schedule announced earlier and the roll number slips of the regular students have been dispatched to the institutions concerned and all the private students.

According to Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) spokesman, there would be no change in the schedule announced by the Board. The students must appear in the papers in accordance with the date sheet sent to them. The roll number slips of private students had been dispatched to the students at the addresses mentioned at the admission forms, he added. The students can contact the board’s control room on 051-9239191 or the controller examination telephone number 051-5450918 and 051-5450917 in case of any difficulty.

The spokesman informed that SSC annual exams would start from Mar 1 as all arrangements had been finalized by RBISE for transparent and smooth holding of exams.

He said, 378 examination centers had been set up in this regard. Of the total examination centers, 139 were for boys and 137 for girls while 102 combined examination centres had also been set up, he added.

As many as 378 Superintendents, 480 Deputy Superintendents, and 378 invigilators had been deployed, he said and informed that total 71 examination centres had been set up in district Attock, 80 in Chakwal, 62 in Jhelum, 97 in Rawalpindi district with 68 local exam centres set up in Rawalpindi.

He said foolproof security arrangements in consultation with the authorities concerned had also been finalized. The board had also deployed special squad, chairman squad and inspectors for all exam centers. All out efforts would be made to eliminate ‘Botti Mafia’, he added.

He informed that special monitoring teams had been formed by the Chairman Board Dr. Muhammad Tanveer Zafar and reports would be presented to the Chairman on daily basis.

A special cell was also being set up to receive complaints about any examination centre. Action on the complaints would directly be taken by the Chairman, he added.