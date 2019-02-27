Share:

The international community is on its toes due to the precarious peace and stability situation in the subcontinent after the recent belligerency of India against Pakistan – and Pakistan’s response. Given that the two South Asian neighbours are nuclear powers the world is looking at the escalating situation with concern. The two South Asian states are home to around 1.5 billion people. Should a full-scale war break out between the two sides, the consequences for the two nations and other countries in the region could become extremely dire. Therefore, the world and different international organisations have rightly advised the two sides to exercise restraint.

While the United States (US) has asked both sides to avoid military action as the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called his counterparts of Pakistan and India, the language is problematic. Calling belligerent acts of India as counter-terrorism actions does not show sincerity on the US part, or if that is not the case at least the statement is a clear-cut example of partisanship on the part of the US. If the US wants that the two sides heed to what it thinks is imperative for peace, then it must also ask India to stop excesses in Kashmir. Furthermore, the recent tensions between the two nuclear tensions stem from the unresolved problem of Kashmir. The US needs to play a constructive and sincere role to solve the Kashmir problem.

On the other hand, the statement of the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the United Nations (UN) is a welcome one. His remarks sound assuring and sincere as he not only asks both countries to take immediate steps to defuse the tensions he also offered to provide a solution to the problem in hand if both sides agree to UN mediation. The Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) has rightly condemned Indian belligerence along with calling on them to “embrace dialogue” to bring normalcy to their ties.

It is promising to see that the international community wants no war in the region. However, the international community should grow the courage to call a spade a spade. The recent tension in the sub-continent is an Indian creation. Even a layman understands it. What is forcing the international society and world bodies that it is unable to censure India for its use of force in the first place? The world should ask Modi’s government not to beat war drums for securing political ends domestically, for such antics can turn the situation from worse to worst.