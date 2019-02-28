Share:

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un began their second meeting on Thursday morning at the Metropole Hanoi hotel as the last and most important day of their two-day summit started, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Kim and Trump are expected to have one-on-one talks for 45 minutes, later joined by their delegations for an expanded meeting which is set to last for some two hours.

Both delegations will then proceed to a working lunch, after which the two leaders are scheduled to attend a signing ceremony of a joint agreement at 2:05 p.m. local time (07:05 GMT).

The US-North Korea summit in the Vietnamese capital kicked off on Wednesday with a brief meeting and a social dinner between the two leaders, during which they both expressed their determination for the success of the Hanoi summit.