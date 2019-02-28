Share:

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres while expressing deep concern over tensions between Pakistan and India has offered mediation between both countries for de-escalation.

The UN chief's Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric in response to a question at the regular briefing at UN Headquarters in New York said his good offices remain available if both sides agree.

The spokesman said the Secretary-General has spoken to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and that he is also in contact with India.

He said the UN Chief has appealed to both sides to urgently take steps to lower tension through meaningful mutual engagement and meet their responsibilities to maintain peace and stability in the region.