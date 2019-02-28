Share:

LAHORE : Unifoam registered victories against Pepsi and Zephyr in the CPL Champions League 2019 matches played here.

In their first match of group stage, Unifoam outclassed Pepsi by 73 runs. Batting first, Unifoam posted mammoth 237 runs on the board. Abbas Ali was player of the day, who played a swashbuckling knock of 160 runs smashing 15 sixes and 5 fours and made a new record in the history of CPL Champions League.

Chasing the huge target of 238, Pepsi team’s innings was folded at 164 in 18.2 overs. From Unifoam, Abbas Ali and Muhammad Hanif grabbed 3 wickets each. For his all-round performance, Abbas was declared man of the match.

In another match of group stage, Unifoam defeated Zephyr by 2 runs. Unifoam, batting first, piled up a total of 123 runs. Chasing the target, Zephyr team could score 121-4 in the allotted overs. Ashiq Hussain of Unifoam was adjudged as player of the match for his all-round performance.