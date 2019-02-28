Share:

HYDERABAD - The management of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro Branches have finalised the contingency plan in order to meet any emergency in case of Indian aggression.

According to the plan which was finalised in a meeting held under the chair of Medical Superintendent Dr Mubeen Ahmed Memon at his office on Wednesday, the leaves of medical and paramedical staff of both branches of the hospital have been cancelled with advice to remain on duty.

The meeting decided to enhance the bedding capacity of surgical wards of the hospitals to 60 along with capacity of 300 beds at emergency ward of Hyderabad branch and 200 beds at emergency ward of Jamshoro branch of the hospital. In case of emergency, the emergency centres can also be operated in other wards of both branches.

In order to meet the emergency if any, the Medical Superintendent has asked the availability of medicines in stores for more five hundred patients every time. He also directed the Incharge Blood Bank to arrange additional blood pints of all groups.

According to plan, the meeting was informed that internal and external security arrangements at both hospital branches have been beefed up with monitoring of patients, their attendants and visitors through closed circuit television cameras.

He also directed the Incharge Professors of Departments to ensure sufficient arrangements of patients care in their respective departments.

The meeting was attended by Director Administration and Finance Abdus Sattar Jatoi, Assistant Medical Superintendents Dr Naim Zia Memon, Dr Shahid Junejo, Dr Shoukat Ali Lakho, Dr Syed Zanwar Hussain Shah, ICU Incharge Dr Kashif Memon, Chief Pathologist Dr Wisrath Kumar and Chief CMO Dr Naik Bhatti.