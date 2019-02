Share:

LAHORE - PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif has praised Pakistan’s response to the Indian aggression.

In her tweet, Maryam Nawaz lauded Pakistan Air Force jawan who shot down the Indian jets when they intruded into Pakistan territory last day. With picture of three Pakistan Air Force men in her tweeter message, she said: “We are proud of you. As we sleep peacefully in our beds, heroes like him be standing guard,” she said in praise of the Pakistan pilot who targeted the Indian fighter jets.