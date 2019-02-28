Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcast Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said the world should realize a Pakistan-India conflict will destabilize the region.

"World must realize Pakistan-India conflict will destabilize region and later the world at large, Fawad tweeted.

“World will be more divided and extremism at new peaks.... extremism will be ultimate winner ... Pakistan, India and the world will loose.... let’s work together to avert this situation,” the information minister added.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged India and said it must reciprocate Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for dialogue and called for de-escalation before it is too late.

"It is the youth of the subcontinent who will pay in blood and coin for generations to come for the shortsighted decisions of a few today," Bilawal tweeted.

"Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s call for dialogue must be reciprocated, time to deescalate before it’s too late," the PPP chairman added.

Political leaders on Wednesday voiced their unflinching support for the government and armed forces of Pakistan in the face of Indian aggression over the past couple of days, which saw violation of Pakistani airspace by Indian jets and subsequent downing of Indian aircraft and capturing of a pilot.