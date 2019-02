Share:

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and discussed development on railways projects in Pakistan.

The two sides also discussed modalities of Karachi main line ML-1 to be completed in five years at a cost of five billion dollars.

Railways Minister invited China for the upgradation of Quetta-Taftan-Zahidan Railway line project. He urged the need to accelerate work on ML-1 and ML-2 western tracks. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the completion of western route will help to establish Railway link with China, Afghanistan, Iran and the Central Asian Countries.

Chinese Ambassador speaking on the occasion said it is inevitable to swiftly improve the rail and road links for the development of Pakistan.