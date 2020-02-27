Share:

rawalpindi - The dead body of 11-year-old boy, who was missing from home, was recovered by police from an under-construction building in Dhoke Kamal Din, informed police spokesman on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Areeb Ijaz, he said. He informed police arrested some 10 suspected labourers from the under-construction building and started grilling them.

According to him, Muhammad Ijaz, father of child, lodged a complaint with Police Station Airport officials on 21 February that his son Areeb went missing from home mysteriously. He added police mentioned the occurrence of incident in daily crime register and began searching the missing child. However, police registered a case under section 363 of Pakistan Penal Code against unknown men, he said.

Three days later, a team of police conducted search operation and found dead body of child lying in an under-construction building, he said adding that the dead body was shifted to DHQ for post-mortem.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Civil Lines Circle Beenish Fatima, when contacted, confirmed that police found dead body of missing child from an under construction building. She said police arrested 10 suspected labourers working in the building.

“I wonder why the labourers had not alerted police about the dead body of child,” she said adding the forensic experts visited crime scene and collected all the evidences.

It would be premature to say either child was sodomised or not as police have dispatched samples to Punjab Forensic Laboratory in Lahore for examination.

She said no torture marks found on body of dead child by police. She said soon police would arrest the killers.