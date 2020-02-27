Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday warned India not to commit any mistake to carry out false flag operation against Pakistan saying despite having limited resources Pakistan has better defence capability.

Addressing a seminar titled “Radical India versus Responsible Pakistan” here, he has said that Pakistan wants peace and is looking for peace, but it will never compromise on Kashmir. “We will stand by the Kashmiri people and will never abandon them because Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of partition,” he added.

He regretted that Pakistan’s every effort for peace vanished into thin air, and the belligerent India did not reciprocate Pakistan’s gestures of peace.

He said we are proud of our armed forces, which befittingly responded to the Indian aggression on 26 February last year.

He congratulated Pakistan Air Force and the Army for defeating terrorism and defending borders of the motherland.

Arif Alvi said Pakistan is rising with better human rights situation, successful operation against terrorism and improving economy.

He said Pakistan is a responsible state and it must voice for every minority in the world.

He said minorities including Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians are being treated with discrimination in India.

He said there is problem in India regarding minorities’ rights and the international community must pressurise the country for ensuring due rights to minorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan is a responsible country and demonstrated restraint last year but our resolve to respond to misadventure remains.

He said Pakistan is a peace loving country and desirous of peace in the region as well.

He said Islamabad will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris for realisation of their just right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, talking to Egyptian Commander in Chief and Minister for Defence General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki here Thursday, President highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by security force in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He mentioned that the entire population of Indian Occupied Kashmir was under siege and the Indian security forces had unleashed a reign of terror and oppression against all minorities, particularly Muslims.

The President urged the international community to play its role for implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution on Kashmir.

Highlighting Pakistan and Egypt relations, Dr. Arif Alvi said that Pakistan and Egypt have strong defence relations.

He said the two countries have great potential of cooperation in defence production.

The President said Pakistan gives high value to the brotherly relations with Egypt.

He said Pakistan has fought a successful war against terrorism.