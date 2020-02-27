Share:

rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) rounded up 24 suspected smugglers and seized huge quantity of narcotics from the possession during countrywide operations against drug mafia, informed ANF HQ spokesman on Thursday.

Among the detainees, there is a foreigner who was also involved in drug peddling, he said adding that three vehicles have also been impounded by the ANF.

According to him, ANF carried out operations against drug mafia in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Faisalabad, Karachi, Quetta and other parts of country and arrested 24 suspected smugglers including a foreigner.

He said the force seized 2,849.097 kg narcotics valuing Rs35.32 billion internationally from the possession of drug mafia.

The seized drugs comprised 1,700.1 kg Hashish, 1,141.9 kg heroin, 6.907 kg Methamphetamine/Ice, 0.190 kg Opium and 2.250 litres liquor.

He said ANF intercepted a passenger vehicle and recovered 2 kg heroin and 1.130 kg Methamphetamine in Hab Balochistan from personal possession of arrested accused namely Ali Shah resident of Dalbandin while placing Naka on ANF Vinder checkpost.

In another case, ANF Balochistan recovered 1,102 kg heroin from mountainous area of Kisrab rainy nulla Girdi Jungle at Tehsil Dalbandin District Chaghi. In third operation, ANF Quetta recovered 1,640 kg Hashish from Killi Doulangi Tehsil Gulistan District Qilla Abdullah. As per initial information, the recovered drugs were stored for handing over to some other narcotics gang, he said.

He added ANF Rawalpindi conducted an operation at residence of two accused persons namely Amjad and Faisal resident of Attock and recovered 190 grams opium, 300 grams hashish and 2.250 litres liquor from the said house. Both the accused persons managed to escape.

He said in another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Sajjad Wazir resident of Kohat on profiling basis at Islamabad International Airport who was travelling to Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and recovered 1.270 kg Amphetamine which was concealed in cooking pots from his travelling bag. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested one accused namely Fida Hussain resident of Swabi on profiling basis at Islamabad International Airport who was travelling to Saudi Arabia and recovered 950 grams Amphetamine which was concealed in his travelling bag. In fourth operation, the staff of ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Muhammad Umair resident of Charsadda at Islamabad International Airport on profiling basis and recovered 1.602kgs Amphetamine which was concealed in instant Geyser from his trolley bag.

In fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a suspected consignment containing four cartons at APX International Courier and Cargo, Gulzar-e-Quaid Rawalpindi and recovered 3.6 kg heroin from the said consignment which was being sent to UK, he mentioned. He said separate cases were registered against the smugglers.

RCB disconnects 100 illegal

water connections

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its campaign, launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas, has disconnected over 100 connections.

According to RCB spokesman, the water connections have been disconnected in Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, Chor, Allahabad, Saddar, Masrial and other areas.

The RCB has also recovered over Rs 800,000 water charges arrears during last week.

The residents have been warned that stern action would be taken with imposition of heavy fines against those would be found indulging in any such practice.

Special teams have been formed to check illegal connections, he added.

Meanwhile, RCB anti-encroachment team also confiscated five truckload goods of encroachers from Tench Bhatta, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi, Masrial and other areas.