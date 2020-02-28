Share:

LAHORE - A ceremony in the honour of those cops who showed bravery, valour and diligence during their duty was held at CPO. IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir encouraged 52 of his subordinates by distributing among them ceremonial certificates and cash prizes having worth Rs635,000. The cops who received prizes will work with more responsibility and hard work in future, the IG Punjab hoped. Speaking on this occasion, Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that it is the tradition of the force to encourage the officers and officials who showed bravery, valour and diligence during their duties and its major objective is to motivate them for future for protection of wealth and lives of people and also elimination of criminals with more zeal and spirit. IGP further said that good performers should be encouraged and shirkers should be accountable for their negligence and slackness and this process of reward and punishment in police department should be kept continuing at every level. He while giving Shabash to officers and officials who traced successfully the cases of dacoity, murder, kidnapping and ransom said that such officers and officials who put their lives at stakes for service and protection of citizens are really precious and prideful asset of department and their examples are a source of beacon for rest of the force.