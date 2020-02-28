Share:

SAO PAULO - The Brazilian health authorities confirmed on Wednesday the country’s first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The Brazilian Health Minister LuizMandetta said at a press conference that a 61-year-old man had tested positive for COVID-19, which is also the first confirmed case in Latin America. The patient arrived in Sao Paulo last week after traveling to France and Italy, where hundreds of confirmed cases and several deaths have been reported. He is now in a stable condition under isolation at home, after being treated at the Albert Einstein Hospital, Mandetta said.

More deaths have been reported in Iran and Italy, while South Korea on Wednesday said an 11th person had died of the disease there. Globally, at least 80,000 people have been diagnosed with the illness. “We will now see how this virus behaves in a tropical country in the middle of summer, how its behaviour pattern will be,” Brazil’s Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said in a news conference.