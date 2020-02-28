Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department about the steps taken by the government to deal with the threat of coronavirus.

The chief minister directed effective monitoring and surveillance and vigilance of different entry points. Additional staff of the health department has been deputed at airports for passengers’ screening but strict monitoring of entry points is also essential, he added.

He told that cabinet committee will be constituted immediately to review coronavirus situation. This committee would be comprised of all stakeholders to daily review steps after monitoring the situation. He approved to immediately procure necessary equipment relating to coronavirus adding that Rs236 million has been released by the Punjab government. The coronavirus diagnostic facility is available in Punjab and there is no coronavirus patient in the province, he added. The meeting also decided to launch a vigorous awareness campaign.

The chief minister said an isolation ward of 75 beds has been set up at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center (PKLI) and another isolation unit of 35 beds is also set up in Mayo hospital. Similarly, isolation ward has been established in Services Hospital and such wards are also being set up in the hospitals of northern and southern Punjab. He wwdirected to implement the decisions within 24 hours and a report be submitted to CM Office. He also directed to adopt all necessary precautionary measures at airports and other points.

“The situation is normal in Punjab but we will have to remain fully vigilant, he added. He asked the line departments to complete their preparations for dealing with any possible situation and implementation on WHO’s SOPs be ensured.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare informed the meeting participants that 82,000 cases of coronavirus have surfaced in the whole world, including 78,000 only in China while a total of 33,000 patients have recovered. The Punjab government set up an advance control room while Health Department, Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and Chughtai Lab have the coronavirus diagnostic kits.

Provincial ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Samiullah Ch., Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Hashim Jawan Bakhat, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema MPA, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home) and others attended the meeting. CM visits newly-constructed emergency wards of Children Hospital

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday visited the newly constructed emergency wards of Children Hospital and inquired after health of the under-treatment children. He enquired the parents about medical facilities and inspected different sections.

The CM directed to start the construction of OPD and diagnostic block as early as possible. On this occasion, Buzdar also announced that Children Hospital will be given the status of the University of Child Health. “Every city needs such institutions to save the children from diseases and to provide quality healthcare facilities. In the first phase, Children Hospital will be set up in every division of the province and this programme will be extended in phases,” the CM said and added that a child-specific hospital will be set up in every district at the latter stage.

To a question, he said that Punjab government has taken advance steps to deal with coronavirus. The government is fully vigilant and more steps will be taken if needed. To another question, he said that nobody will be allowed to increase the prices of masks and administration has been issued directions in this regard. The government has set up isolation wards and there is no coronavirus patient in Punjab, he claimed. Provincial ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Samiullah Ch, Secretary SH&ME and others were also present on this occasion.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF POLIO CASE SURFACING IN TAUNSA

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner DG Khan and Secretary Health about the detection of a polio case in Taunsa.