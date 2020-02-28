Share:

Sialkot - Sambrial Police have registered a case against former deputy director colleges Sialkot and six others under charges of illegal possession on land.

Reportedly, in Mohallah Zaildaran former deputy director colleges Sialkot Liaqat Suhail Mir and six others tried to get illegal possession on 23 marla land of a woman Rukhsan Bibi by making fake documents. When Rukhsana tried to stop them, the deputy director and his men threatened her of dire consequences. Police have registered a case and further investigation is under way.

Agriculturist shot dead

Unidentified people shot dead an agriculturist at Balu Chak area in Sambrial.

Reportedly, an agriculturist Inayat Ullah, resident of Balu Chak in limits of Police Station Sambrial was on his way to his Dera on Wednesday night at about 10 pm when four unidentified people on two motorcycles intercepted him and shot him dead. Police have registered a case against unidentified accused.

Two nabbed over aerial firing

Police have caught red-handed two people for resorting to aerial firing. Reportedly, in Lari Addah area in jurisdiction of Police Station Phalora, two people Farhan and Aqeel were firing in the air and spreading harassment. Police caught them red-handed and registered a case.