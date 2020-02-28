Share:

Lahore - Bahria Town has taken yet another giant step towards the betterment of the people of Lahore. In a grand ceremony on Thursday, a section of Emergency Ward resorted by Bahria Town at Children’s Hospital Lahore was inaugurated by Chief Minister Punjab Mr. Sardar Usman Buzdar.

A section comprising 40 beds was selected and was being successfully restored and refurbished, within a short span of two months and work was in progress on the rest.

Punjab Chief Minister Mr. Sardar Usman Buzdar was joined by Vice President Bahria International Hospital Lahore Dr. Shazia Asim, Dr Yasmim Rashid, Management of Bahria International Hospital Lahore, noted social and media personalities.

Speaking to the media, the CM thanked Chairman Bahria Town Mr. Malik Riaz Hussain for his support and admired the efforts of Bahria Town Lahore for bringing betterment to the lives of the people of Lahore.

Children’s Hospital was constructed early in the decade of 1995. It was the largest public hospital in Lahore serving hundreds of people on a daily basis. However, the condition of the infrastructure and facilities had deteriorated immensely over the past many years.

Upon witnessing the situation about two months ago, Chairman Bahria Town Mr. Malik Riaz Hussain immediately took it upon himself to restore and upgrade the public institution. It was decided to initiate the restoration work from the emergency ward.

Best planning ensured successful completion of work without disturbing the routine operations of the hospital. Bahria Town team also managed to successfully complete and handover the ward on the target date.

Emergency ward of Children’s Hospital has a total capacity of 400 beds whereas, the section that has been restored contains 40 beds and work is in progress on the rest. This section is centrally air conditioned and contains every possible facility required by an emergency ward. From ceiling to new flooring, the restoration work speaks of high quality. Bed has its own curtain to maintain patient’s privacy. Moreover, Bed has its own patient monitor order to monitor complete vital signs of a patient. Also, each unit has a sanitized gloves dispenser mounted on a wall. There are four washrooms with the emergency section.

Bahria Town management will be observing the measures taken by the Children’s hospital management and will proceed further with the restoration plan only if the maintenance practices are satisfactory.

Earlier in 2018, Bahria Town had completed the construction of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi’s 3rd largest Hospital within a two month short span. This was another milestone for Bahria Town reaching its goals with the highest traditions and complete planning.