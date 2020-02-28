Share:

Gujranwala - Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah has vowed to pursue zero tolerance policy against corruption and inefficiency and expressed his resolve to utilize every penny of the development funds in the best public interest and with utmost honesty. He said the executing department would be responsible for the quality and timely completion of the on going schemes and no compromise would be made in this regard. He said that all possible resources must be ensured for the speedy completion of city roads and daily progress of the work done must be monitored by the concerned officers. He issued these directions while chairing a meeting of the Gujranwala metropolitan corporation as its administrator. While expressing his satisfaction on the kick start of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 15 important city roads with an estimated amount of 330 million.